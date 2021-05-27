SUMMER SEASON

5/20/21 THURSDAY CASINO MIX

Won Lost

Jokers Wild 34 6

Two Dollar slots 32 8

King Pin 25 15

Two Pair 24 16

Jacks or Better 24 16

3 Kings and a Joker 21 19

3 Qs and a Joker 18 22

Slots of Fun 16 24

All Bets Off 16 24

High Rollers 16 24

Lady Aces 12 28

HDCP Game 962 – Jokers Wild 922 – High Rollers 903 – Two Pair

HDCP Ser. 2853 – Jokers Wild 2609 – High Rollers 2558 – Two Pair

Men

Game 329 – Taylor Pflughaupt 313 – Jacob Gosse 289 – Loren Seitz

Ser. 840 – Taylor Pflughaupt 776 – Jacob Gosse 708 – Loren Seitz

Women

Game 255 – Lori Smith 248 – Renee Petersen 243 – Virginia Lindsey

Ser. 700 – Lori Smith 669 – Renee Petersen 666 – Tina Nelson

5/27/21 THURSDAY CASINO MIX

Won Lost

Two Dollar Slots 36 12

Jokers Wild 34 14

Two Pair 30 18

King Pin 29 19

3 Kings and a Joker 29 19

Jacks or Better 28 20

High Rollers 24 24

Slots of Fun 20 28

Lady Aces 20 28

3 Qs and a Joker 20 28

All Bets Off 16 32

High Game 915 – 3 Kings and a Joker 877 – Slots of Fun 851 – Lady Aces

High Ser. 2577 – 3 Kings and a Joker 2467 – Slots of Fun 2457 – Lady Aces

Men

Game 262 – Craig Stone 259 – Michael Lint 254 – Kris Bries

Ser. 671 – Craig Stone 659 – Bret Nelson 645 – Michael Lint

Women

Game 269 – Diana Robertson 230 – Mandy Kakac 229 – Dorothy Selken

Ser. 673 – Diana Robertson 662 – Mandy Kakac 639 – Tara Mandersheid