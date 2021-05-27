SUMMER SEASON
5/20/21 THURSDAY CASINO MIX
Won Lost
Jokers Wild 34 6
Two Dollar slots 32 8
King Pin 25 15
Two Pair 24 16
Jacks or Better 24 16
3 Kings and a Joker 21 19
3 Qs and a Joker 18 22
Slots of Fun 16 24
All Bets Off 16 24
High Rollers 16 24
Lady Aces 12 28
HDCP Game 962 – Jokers Wild 922 – High Rollers 903 – Two Pair
HDCP Ser. 2853 – Jokers Wild 2609 – High Rollers 2558 – Two Pair
Men
Game 329 – Taylor Pflughaupt 313 – Jacob Gosse 289 – Loren Seitz
Ser. 840 – Taylor Pflughaupt 776 – Jacob Gosse 708 – Loren Seitz
Women
Game 255 – Lori Smith 248 – Renee Petersen 243 – Virginia Lindsey
Ser. 700 – Lori Smith 669 – Renee Petersen 666 – Tina Nelson
5/27/21 THURSDAY CASINO MIX
Won Lost
Two Dollar Slots 36 12
Jokers Wild 34 14
Two Pair 30 18
King Pin 29 19
3 Kings and a Joker 29 19
Jacks or Better 28 20
High Rollers 24 24
Slots of Fun 20 28
Lady Aces 20 28
3 Qs and a Joker 20 28
All Bets Off 16 32
High Game 915 – 3 Kings and a Joker 877 – Slots of Fun 851 – Lady Aces
High Ser. 2577 – 3 Kings and a Joker 2467 – Slots of Fun 2457 – Lady Aces
Men
Game 262 – Craig Stone 259 – Michael Lint 254 – Kris Bries
Ser. 671 – Craig Stone 659 – Bret Nelson 645 – Michael Lint
Women
Game 269 – Diana Robertson 230 – Mandy Kakac 229 – Dorothy Selken
Ser. 673 – Diana Robertson 662 – Mandy Kakac 639 – Tara Mandersheid