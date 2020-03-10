Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Sports Editor

2/22/20 ZIPPY MIDGETS

LANE WON LOST

1 Strike Squad 47 16

2 Piz Fren Liz Siz 47 16

3 Pin Crushers 42.5 20.5

4 Dangerous Dames 32.5 30.5

5 Ball Breakers 30 33

6 Ninjas of Netflix 29.5 33.5

7 Underdogs 28 35

8 Dogs vs Cats 21 42

9 Chocolate Tears 19.5 43.5

10 Skeletons 18 45

HDCP GAME: 793-Piz Fren Liz Siz; 765-Dangerous Dames; 749-Strike Squad

HDCP SER: 1555-Piz Fren Liz Siz; 1487-Dangerous Dames; 1461-Strike Squad

BOYS:

GAME: 236-Byron Christianson; 155-Jackson McLaughlin; 153-Tate Richart

SER: 402-Byron Christianson; 280-Tate Richart; 254-Jakob Becker

GIRLS:

GAME: 148-Kadee Kirchner; 134-Scarlett Petrozelka; 113-Oliviah Doty

SER: 270-Kadee Kirchner; 248-Scarlett Petrozelka; 214-Oliviah Doty

2/22/20 JR./SR. JETS

LANE WON LOST

1 No Pin Intended 27.5 12.5

2 Drama Lamas 25.5 14.5

3 SK SK SK SK SK 25 15

4 Gutter Gang 25 15

5 Wii Bowlers 25 15

6 Bowling Stones 20 20

7 Wreckers 18.5 21.5

8 Bottom of the Barrel 18 22

9 Van OS 17.5 22.5

10 E S T I 13 27

11 Gutter Humiliation 10 30

12 Splits and Giggle s 9 31

HDCP GAME: 850-Wreckers; 849-No Pin Intended; 826-E S T I

HDCP SER: 2459-E S T I; 2429-Wreckers; 2414-Van OS

BOYS:

GAME: 223-Payton Haefner; 210-Ryan Schoettmer; 210-Alex Funk

SER: 581-Ryan Schoettmer; 549-Alex Funk; 540-Riley Richart

GIRLS:

GAME: 191-Kylee Kirchner; 185-Christina Harrelson; 184-Tori Elwick

SER: 503-Kylee Kirchner; 482-Christina Harrelson; 466-Jordan PAttee

2/23/20 SUNDAY FAMILY FUN

LANE WON LOST

1 Smith 23 9

2 Sturtz 20 12

3 Richart Girls 18 14

4 Whelan 18 14

5 Richart Boys 17 15

6 Parkers Peeps 16 16

7 Geiger Girls 16 16

8 Geiger Boys 15.5 16.5

9 Bervid 15 17

10 McDaniel 13 19

11 Bookmeier 11 21

12 Kettler 10.5 21.5

13 Powers 4 28

HDCP GAME: 650-Richart Girls; 649-Smith; 638-Parkers Peeps

HDCP SER: 1922-Smith; 1809-Richart Girls; 1794-Parkers Peeps

MEN:

GAME: 234-Garrett Smith; 157-Dennis Sturtz; 151-Tony Richart

SER: 684-Garrett Smith; 432-Tony Richart; 429-Dennis Sturtz

WOMEN:

GAME: 221-Rebeccah Richart; 191-Tonia Smith; 150-Sara Yedlik

SER: 564-Tonia Smith; 485-Rebeccah Richart; 366-Sara Yedlik

BOYS:

GAME: 210-Parker Arnold; 183-Riley Richart; 179-Matt Bookmeier

SER: 527-Parker Arnold; 496-Matt Bookmeier; 484-Riley Richart

GIRLS:

GAME: 185-Tori Richart;

SER: 460-Tori Richart

2/25/20 CEDAR MIXERS

LANE WON LOST

1 Berry’s Lanes Inc. 153 77

2 Elwick Electric 129 101

3 Juicers 118 112

4 Betty’s Fresh Produce 112 118

5 Grimm Oil 110.5 119.5

6 Gutter Gang 109.5 120.5

7 Bipolar Rollers 101 129

8 Dezigns By Jewels 87 143

HDCP GAME: 1084-Gutter Gang; 1058-Dezigns By Jewels; 1048-Betty’s Fresh Produce

HDCP SER: 3055-Gutter Gang; 3023-Dezigns By Jewels; 2997-Berry’s Lanes Inc.

MEN:

GAME: 244-Kurt Brubaker; 230-Andrew Elwick; 224-Steve Young

SER: 636-Dan McDaniel; 583-Ryan Clark; 564-Andrew Elwick

WOMEN:

GAME: 157-Kate Halley; 156-Jackie Seitz; 1549-Rita Zook

SER: 463-Kate Halley; 446-Jackie Seitz; 427-Rita Zook

2/26/20 WEDNESDAY JETS

LANE WON LOST

1 D and M Limited 27 9

2 Tharp Design 25 11

3 Fareway 25 11

4 John’s Tire Service 21 15

5 Haefners Construction 18 18

6 C R C 18 18

7 Ervin Motor 16 20

8 Vinton Clinic 16 20

9 A&W 14 22

HDCP GAME: 1072-D and M Limited; 1058-Fareway; 1056-Ervin motor

HDCP SER: 3099-D and M Limited; 3070-Haefners Construction; 3036-Fareway

GAME: 298-Jacob Gosse; 259-Chris Roth; 257-Bret Nelson

SER: 725-Jacob Gosse; 713-Chris Roth; 655-Garrett Smith

2/27/20 HI WAY LASSIES

LANE WON LOST

1 Ron Da Voo 26 10

2 C V Times 21 15

3 Three Rivers Insurance 21 15

4 I M C A 21 15

5 Fine Like Wine 17 19

HDCP GAME: 902-Ron Da Voo; 873-Three Rivers Insurance; 846-I M C A

HDCP SER: 2608-Ron Da Voo; 2554-Three Rivers Insurance; 2492-C V Times

GAME: 211-Jennifer White; 184-Virginia Lindsey; 178-Heather McKinley

SER: 517-Jennifer White; 503-Heather McKinley; 466-Amber Pattee