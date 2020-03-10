Sports Editor
2/22/20 ZIPPY MIDGETS
LANE WON LOST
1 Strike Squad 47 16
2 Piz Fren Liz Siz 47 16
3 Pin Crushers 42.5 20.5
4 Dangerous Dames 32.5 30.5
5 Ball Breakers 30 33
6 Ninjas of Netflix 29.5 33.5
7 Underdogs 28 35
8 Dogs vs Cats 21 42
9 Chocolate Tears 19.5 43.5
10 Skeletons 18 45
HDCP GAME: 793-Piz Fren Liz Siz; 765-Dangerous Dames; 749-Strike Squad
HDCP SER: 1555-Piz Fren Liz Siz; 1487-Dangerous Dames; 1461-Strike Squad
BOYS:
GAME: 236-Byron Christianson; 155-Jackson McLaughlin; 153-Tate Richart
SER: 402-Byron Christianson; 280-Tate Richart; 254-Jakob Becker
GIRLS:
GAME: 148-Kadee Kirchner; 134-Scarlett Petrozelka; 113-Oliviah Doty
SER: 270-Kadee Kirchner; 248-Scarlett Petrozelka; 214-Oliviah Doty
2/22/20 JR./SR. JETS
LANE WON LOST
1 No Pin Intended 27.5 12.5
2 Drama Lamas 25.5 14.5
3 SK SK SK SK SK 25 15
4 Gutter Gang 25 15
5 Wii Bowlers 25 15
6 Bowling Stones 20 20
7 Wreckers 18.5 21.5
8 Bottom of the Barrel 18 22
9 Van OS 17.5 22.5
10 E S T I 13 27
11 Gutter Humiliation 10 30
12 Splits and Giggle s 9 31
HDCP GAME: 850-Wreckers; 849-No Pin Intended; 826-E S T I
HDCP SER: 2459-E S T I; 2429-Wreckers; 2414-Van OS
BOYS:
GAME: 223-Payton Haefner; 210-Ryan Schoettmer; 210-Alex Funk
SER: 581-Ryan Schoettmer; 549-Alex Funk; 540-Riley Richart
GIRLS:
GAME: 191-Kylee Kirchner; 185-Christina Harrelson; 184-Tori Elwick
SER: 503-Kylee Kirchner; 482-Christina Harrelson; 466-Jordan PAttee
2/23/20 SUNDAY FAMILY FUN
LANE WON LOST
1 Smith 23 9
2 Sturtz 20 12
3 Richart Girls 18 14
4 Whelan 18 14
5 Richart Boys 17 15
6 Parkers Peeps 16 16
7 Geiger Girls 16 16
8 Geiger Boys 15.5 16.5
9 Bervid 15 17
10 McDaniel 13 19
11 Bookmeier 11 21
12 Kettler 10.5 21.5
13 Powers 4 28
HDCP GAME: 650-Richart Girls; 649-Smith; 638-Parkers Peeps
HDCP SER: 1922-Smith; 1809-Richart Girls; 1794-Parkers Peeps
MEN:
GAME: 234-Garrett Smith; 157-Dennis Sturtz; 151-Tony Richart
SER: 684-Garrett Smith; 432-Tony Richart; 429-Dennis Sturtz
WOMEN:
GAME: 221-Rebeccah Richart; 191-Tonia Smith; 150-Sara Yedlik
SER: 564-Tonia Smith; 485-Rebeccah Richart; 366-Sara Yedlik
BOYS:
GAME: 210-Parker Arnold; 183-Riley Richart; 179-Matt Bookmeier
SER: 527-Parker Arnold; 496-Matt Bookmeier; 484-Riley Richart
GIRLS:
GAME: 185-Tori Richart;
SER: 460-Tori Richart
2/25/20 CEDAR MIXERS
LANE WON LOST
1 Berry’s Lanes Inc. 153 77
2 Elwick Electric 129 101
3 Juicers 118 112
4 Betty’s Fresh Produce 112 118
5 Grimm Oil 110.5 119.5
6 Gutter Gang 109.5 120.5
7 Bipolar Rollers 101 129
8 Dezigns By Jewels 87 143
HDCP GAME: 1084-Gutter Gang; 1058-Dezigns By Jewels; 1048-Betty’s Fresh Produce
HDCP SER: 3055-Gutter Gang; 3023-Dezigns By Jewels; 2997-Berry’s Lanes Inc.
MEN:
GAME: 244-Kurt Brubaker; 230-Andrew Elwick; 224-Steve Young
SER: 636-Dan McDaniel; 583-Ryan Clark; 564-Andrew Elwick
WOMEN:
GAME: 157-Kate Halley; 156-Jackie Seitz; 1549-Rita Zook
SER: 463-Kate Halley; 446-Jackie Seitz; 427-Rita Zook
2/26/20 WEDNESDAY JETS
LANE WON LOST
1 D and M Limited 27 9
2 Tharp Design 25 11
3 Fareway 25 11
4 John’s Tire Service 21 15
5 Haefners Construction 18 18
6 C R C 18 18
7 Ervin Motor 16 20
8 Vinton Clinic 16 20
9 A&W 14 22
HDCP GAME: 1072-D and M Limited; 1058-Fareway; 1056-Ervin motor
HDCP SER: 3099-D and M Limited; 3070-Haefners Construction; 3036-Fareway
GAME: 298-Jacob Gosse; 259-Chris Roth; 257-Bret Nelson
SER: 725-Jacob Gosse; 713-Chris Roth; 655-Garrett Smith
2/27/20 HI WAY LASSIES
LANE WON LOST
1 Ron Da Voo 26 10
2 C V Times 21 15
3 Three Rivers Insurance 21 15
4 I M C A 21 15
5 Fine Like Wine 17 19
HDCP GAME: 902-Ron Da Voo; 873-Three Rivers Insurance; 846-I M C A
HDCP SER: 2608-Ron Da Voo; 2554-Three Rivers Insurance; 2492-C V Times
GAME: 211-Jennifer White; 184-Virginia Lindsey; 178-Heather McKinley
SER: 517-Jennifer White; 503-Heather McKinley; 466-Amber Pattee