Bowlerette League
Mar. 11
Team W L
NAPA 24 11
Custom Concrete 22 13
Indee Car Wash 21 14
Lucky 10 Lanes 19 16
Drunk Wives Club 17 18
High Game
Peggy Decker, 246; Susie Kuper, 219; Lindsey O’Loughlin, 205
High Series
Peggy Decker, 585; Susie Kuper, 555; Michelle Ohrt, 551
Suburban League
Mar. 10
Team W L
Scheel’s Lawn Care 55.5 34.5
NE Iowa Auto Sales 50.5 39.5
5 Star Merchant Service 50 40
LeRoys — Aurora 48 42
CJ’s Trophies & More 39 51
Horkheimer Homes 25 65
High Game
Ronnie Pattison, 279; Charlie Chapman, 267; Brian Kunkle, 257
High Series
Charlie Chapman, 729; Dennis Nuss, 680; Brian Kunkle, 676
TGIF League
Mar. 12
Team W L
Full Circle Sevices 40 23
Fairbank Locker 39 24
Pocket Pounders 38 25
CJ’s Trophies & More 36 27
Clete and Connies 36 27
Cobra Kai 36 27
Snitkers Pugz & Pawz 36 27
Ballz Deep 30 33
Money Shot 13 50
Pickle Kitties 11 52
High Game
Dennis Nuss, 255; Eric Mast, 249; Dillon Sommerfelt, 246; Sara Gilson, 190; Charlotte Fauser, 189; McCayla Donna, 189
High Series
Dillon Sommerfelt, 700; Scott Linderman, 688; DJ Silvestri, 680; McCayla Donna, 529; Sara Gilson, 509; Charlotte Fauser, 502