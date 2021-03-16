Bowlerette League

Mar. 11

Team W L

NAPA 24 11

Custom Concrete 22 13

Indee Car Wash 21 14

Lucky 10 Lanes 19 16

Drunk Wives Club 17 18

High Game

Peggy Decker, 246; Susie Kuper, 219; Lindsey O’Loughlin, 205

High Series

Peggy Decker, 585; Susie Kuper, 555; Michelle Ohrt, 551

Suburban League

Mar. 10

Team W L

Scheel’s Lawn Care 55.5 34.5

NE Iowa Auto Sales 50.5 39.5

5 Star Merchant Service 50 40

LeRoys — Aurora 48 42

CJ’s Trophies & More 39 51

Horkheimer Homes 25 65

High Game

Ronnie Pattison, 279; Charlie Chapman, 267; Brian Kunkle, 257

High Series

Charlie Chapman, 729; Dennis Nuss, 680; Brian Kunkle, 676

TGIF League

Mar. 12

Team W L

Full Circle Sevices 40 23

Fairbank Locker 39 24

Pocket Pounders 38 25

CJ’s Trophies & More 36 27

Clete and Connies 36 27

Cobra Kai 36 27

Snitkers Pugz & Pawz 36 27

Ballz Deep 30 33

Money Shot 13 50

Pickle Kitties 11 52

High Game

Dennis Nuss, 255; Eric Mast, 249; Dillon Sommerfelt, 246; Sara Gilson, 190; Charlotte Fauser, 189; McCayla Donna, 189

High Series

Dillon Sommerfelt, 700; Scott Linderman, 688; DJ Silvestri, 680; McCayla Donna, 529; Sara Gilson, 509; Charlotte Fauser, 502