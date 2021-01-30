Oelwein senior guard Jacob King led all scorers Friday night by sinking seven 3-pointers on the way to 32 points, but visiting New Hampton managed to slip away with the win, 66-59.
The Huskies were celebrating Senior Night, and the team's seniors led the way, said head coach Mike Mohlis.
"Senior Ethan Studebaker had 4 points, however added a few rebounds and an assist," he said. "Senior Spencer Logan had 4 points as well, added a rebound and assist but also took three charges in the game."
King, Studebaker and Logan showed great effort.
"All three brought great energy and fight to the game, possibly their best all year," said Mohlis. "With only four regular season games left plus postseason, I look forward to seeing the fight from those three to help lead us to end the year."
New Hampton sophomore Carter Steinlage scored 24 points and three rebounds, junior Drake Wemark had 21 points and eight rebounds.
New Hampton led by 1 point going into the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Huskies 23-15.
New Hampton improved its season record to 4-11. Oelwein fell to 4-13.
UP NEXT: Oelwein will host Union Community (5-10) on Monday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47
FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley center Gunner Meyer dropped in 16 points to lead his team in scoring, but Aplinton-Parkersburg went home with a 57-47 win.
Wapsie Valley had a 1-point lead at halftime, but the Falcon's put together a 16-6 scoring run.
A-P improved its season record to 13-2. Wapsie Valley fell to 11-3.
A-P_13_12_16_16 — 57
WV_6_18_6 17 — 47
POINTS — A-P: Gavin Thomas 7, Garrett Hempen 14, Josh Haan 7, Owen Thomas 6, Christian Haugstad 13, Kale Riherd 0, Elijah Switzer 4, Cooper Hoff 6. Wapsie Valley: Gunner Meyer 16, Blayde Bellis 8, Kobe Risse 4, Tyler Ott 3, Mason Harter 6, Casey O’Donnell 0, Andrew Westpfahl 2, Parker Landsgard 8.
REBOUNDS — A-P: Gavin Thomas 3, Garrett Hempen 4, Josh Haan 4, Owen Thomas 3, Christian Haugstad 12, Kale Riherd 0, Elijah Switzer 1, Cooper Hoff 5. Wapsie Valley: Blayde Bellis 3, Kobe Risse 4, Tyler Ott 0, Mason Harter 2, Gunner Meyer 4, Casey O’Donnell 0, Andrew Westpfahl 4, Parker Landsgard 1
Denver 73, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41
Denver improved its season record to 13-3. The Cougars fell to 6-10.
Dike-New Hartford 61, Jesup 56
North Linn, Troy Mills 103, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43
Springvull shuts down Starmont
Springville 75, Starmont 20
SCORING BY QUARTER
Springville 20 21 19 15 — 75
Starmont 7 4 6 3 — 20
Vinton-Shellsburg 55, Independence 42
NFV defeats Kee High
Kee 12 19 11 8 — 50
NFV 15 10 15 20 — 60
POINTS — Dalton Dibert 19, Damon Weber 5, Jonah Reinke 4, Tyson Cota 12, Jaylen Drape 6, Landon Reams 4, Chris Wagner 0, Brayden Mathis 0, , , , Jonah Moore 4, Kole Johnson 12, Ben Miller 0, Grant Stolka 9, Tayler Luzum 9, Tanner Johnson, SR , Wil Miller, JR , Dane Schott, SR , Andrew Schmitt, SR
Turkey Valley tops West Central
JACKSON JUNCTION— Turkey Valley sophomore Calvin Bodensteiner led the Trijans in scoring with 18 pounts, followed by senior Kalvin Langreck with 17.
Turkey Valley improved its season record to 11-4. West Central fell to 2-14.
WC 5 2 13 15 — 35
TV 19 24 14 10 — 67
