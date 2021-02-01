MAYNARD — West Central boys basketball won at home Monday night by a 20-point margin against non-conference foe Cedar Valley Christian.
Blue Devils guard Logan Wescott led all scorers with 15 points. Brandon Cushion and Aiden Nelson each scored 10.
Nelson returned to the lineup after getting injured last Thursday and missing Friday’s game against Turkey Valley.
SCORING BY QUARTER
CV Christian 3 11 8 5 —27
West Central 13 4 10 20 —47
OTHER TUESDAY SCORES
Union 67, Oelwein 51
Wapsie Valley 66, Tripoli 41
Aplington-Parkersburg 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 52
Jesup 80, Waterloo Columbus 58