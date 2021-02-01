MAYNARD — West Central boys basketball won at home Monday night by a 20-point margin against non-conference foe Cedar Valley Christian.

Blue Devils guard Logan Wescott led all scorers with 15 points. Brandon Cushion and Aiden Nelson each scored 10.

Nelson returned to the lineup after getting injured last Thursday and missing Friday’s game against Turkey Valley.

SCORING BY QUARTER

CV Christian 3 11 8 5 —27

 West Central  13 4 10 20 —47

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES

Union 67, Oelwein 51

Wapsie Valley 66, Tripoli 41

Aplington-Parkersburg 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 52

Jesup 80, Waterloo Columbus 58