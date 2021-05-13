Members of the 2021 Denver boys soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Layne Fober, Will Curtis, Cole Miller, Brennen Graber, Alex Krabbenhoft, Jeremy Browning and Tommy Mulert. Second row: Jase Hereid, Carson Haase, Wesly Brandt, Lakin Foelske, Jaxon Sanderson, Boyd Broadhead, Jack Mulert and Neal Pinter. Third row: Kevin Browning, Conner Clinton, Levi Lanus, Lane Kueker, Jarett Clayton, Garrett Even, Caden Foelske. Back row: Coach lbrahim, Ethan Larson, Jacob Lyons, Austin Green, Mason Kolsrud, Nate Rabenhorst, Camren Knowles and coach Shepard.