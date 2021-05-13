2021 Denver boys soccer team

Members of the 2021 Denver boys soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Layne Fober, Will Curtis, Cole Miller, Brennen Graber, Alex Krabbenhoft, Jeremy Browning and Tommy Mulert. Second row: Jase Hereid, Carson Haase, Wesly Brandt, Lakin Foelske, Jaxon Sanderson, Boyd Broadhead, Jack Mulert and Neal Pinter. Third row: Kevin Browning, Conner Clinton, Levi Lanus, Lane Kueker, Jarett Clayton, Garrett Even, Caden Foelske. Back row: Coach lbrahim, Ethan Larson, Jacob Lyons, Austin Green, Mason Kolsrud, Nate Rabenhorst, Camren Knowles and coach Shepard.

 Smith Studio/courtesy

Will Curtis scored eight goals as Denver shut out Charles City 10-0 on Monday in Charles City.

The Denver senior tallied one assist and fired off 11 shots, including 10 on goal. He now leads the state with 33 goals this season.

Denver (9-3) led 9-0 at halftime.

Senior Layne Fober and sophomore Camren Knowles also scored for the Cyclones. Fober picked up two assists, while Knowles had one. Senior Jeremy Browning registered an assist as well. Senior goalkeeper Brennen Graber made three saves.

Denver hosts Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-7) at 6:30 p.m. today.