Will Curtis scored eight goals as Denver shut out Charles City 10-0 on Monday in Charles City.
The Denver senior tallied one assist and fired off 11 shots, including 10 on goal. He now leads the state with 33 goals this season.
Denver (9-3) led 9-0 at halftime.
Senior Layne Fober and sophomore Camren Knowles also scored for the Cyclones. Fober picked up two assists, while Knowles had one. Senior Jeremy Browning registered an assist as well. Senior goalkeeper Brennen Graber made three saves.
Denver hosts Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-7) at 6:30 p.m. today.