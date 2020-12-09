On Monday, November 16, 2020, the Farm Business Team from the Belle Plaine FFA Chapter competed virtually in the Iowa FFA Farm Business Management Career Development Event. There were 26 teams consisting of 95 individuals from all across Iowa who took part in this event.
Teams participating in this contest had the opportunity to show their knowledge in the area of Farm Business Management. Each individual completed a 75 question test over the application of economic principles, risk management, and records and analysis of agricultural business. Team members then worked together cooperatively to solve problems over break-even analysis.
The 4 individuals of the Belle Plaine FFA Chapter that participated in this event were: Carson Adams, Zach Brecht, Kamryn Hoskey, and Jared Ward. The team would go on to earn the red rosette, bringing home Reserve Champion Team honors. Individually, Jared Ward earned top 10 honors, securing the 8th place spot.
The Belle Plaine agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor is Mr. Steve
Eskildsen.