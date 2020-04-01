VINTON — After years of working and planning, Vinton city officials are getting ready to enter the final stretch regarding the future plans of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) property.
During last week’s city council meeting Chris Ward, city administrator, reminded the council that the Iowa Economic Development Authority had awarded the City of Vinton $1,000,000 as a forgivable loan.
“This award is for the IBSSS project and the City of Vinton is actually awarded the funds,” Ward wrote in his memo to the council. “The funds from the award then goes to reimburse Hobart Historic Restoration for the work that is to be completed on the campus.”
Since the City is the actual recipient of the funds, Ward explained that it will be the City’s responsibility to make sure that Hobart Historical completes that work that was outlined in the loan application.
Since the funds are being awarded as a forgivable loan, Ward explained that the council would need to hold a public hearing in order to move forward and have the agreement signed.
“The attorneys that are working on the project have recommended that the actual loan agreement with the State of Iowa not be signed at this time,” Ward explained, “but that the public hearing should move forward.”
The impact to the City of Vinton with the receipt of the ‘forgivable loan’ is not a monetary one. Ward shared that once the award is officially signed “it will reduce the bonding capacity of the City for the amount of the award.”
However, as Hobart Historic Renovations met necessary requirements the amount of the city’s bonding capacity would be returned.
“This will not impact property taxes or rates as long as Hobart Historic Restoration meets the requirements of the agreement,” Ward told council members.
Hobart Historical Renovations has been given a period of five years to complete the work on the campus grounds.
Nathan Hesson, council member, questioned if the city’s role was similar for this project as it was for the downtown renovations after the 4th Street.
“That is correct,” Ward said. As Hobart Historical completes work, they would submit copies of the invoices to the city to receive funds for payment.
In other business:
- A public hearing was scheduled for the next council meeting, Thursday, April 9. The State of Iowa Board of Regents has agreed to sell the IBSSS property to the city at the cost of a $1.00.
Since the initial offer, the city searched to find a responsible party to partner with to the develop the property.
As part of a proposed development agreement between the City of Vinton and Vinton Braille School, LLC (developer), it has been proposed that after the City of Vinton acquires the property, it in turn would sell the property to Vinton Braille School, LLC.
“We do not own the property yet,” Ward reminded council members. But in order for the sale of the property to occur, a public hearing needs to be held and council members would need to approve a resolution to dispose of property.
In the development agreement submitted by Vinton Braille School LLC, upon acquisition of the property, the developer has agreed to renovate certain of the existing buildings located on the property for the purpose of multifamily residential use and to construct single family, mixed use and/or commercial uses on now vacant portions of the property.
Ward also reminded the council that in additional to that work, the developer agrees to assume the obligations formerly required of the STate of Iowa with respect to a lease of a portion of the property used by AmeriCorps.
-The council approved a motion to send the final plat for the Mary Ingalls subdivision to the city’s Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission to review. The subdivision includes the school grounds west of the building site on the campus.
In order for the sale of the IBSSS property to the City of Vinton and subsequently to Hobart Historical Renovations, the plat for the open areas needs to be approved.
Ward explained that with the council’s motion to forward to P&Z, “the commission will review the plat at their next meeting. After this is done, the plat will come back to the City Council for approval,” he added.