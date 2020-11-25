2020 was not a kind year to the Brandon Area Community Club and the numerous annual events they host throughout the year. COVID-19 affected nearly every event and shuttered the doors of the community center The club, however, hopes for a brighter 2021.
“This was not a year to talk about,” Denise Lehman, Co-Treasurer of the Brandon Area Community Club said. “We started off 2020 fine with a hypnotist in February and drew a crowd of about 140 people. Events were lined up for the rest of the year like normal.”
The annual Easter egg hunt on Good Friday would be the first domino to fall, but it wouldn’t be long before the summer ball season for area boys and girls was cancelled due to the spread of the virus. Brandon Days scheduled for the first week of August and their Cowboy Breakfast in September, both large fundraisers for the club and drew 70-80 volunteers, were not able to happen this year as well.
“There was no way to wear masks and be cooking outside,” Lehman said. “We wanted to be safe. Many of those events are our fundraisers, especially those in the community building. The center couldn’t be rented out for weddings and gatherings. With them being moved to 2021, we had a hard time paying for electricity and gas.”
More recently, the annual Halloween party was cancelled and due to additional restrictions in Iowa, the upcoming Christmas Festival will not happen this year.
“We couldn’t figure out how to have Santa come with social distancing in place,” Lehman said. “We didn’t think it would be right to have him wear a mask or right to put people in an unsafe environment. We know we have to keep the community’s safety in mind.”
But Lehman is choosing to be hopeful for 2021. The Brandon Area Community Club is looking to host entertainment at the community center in February and move back to a normal schedule.
“Personally, I was downhearted that we had missed so much of what our community does together,” Lehman said. “Safety was important because a lot of our events draw elderly or at-risk people.”
Fortunately, the club continued to receive donations from community members to stay afloat. Brandon Area Community Club will continue and plan to have a successful return in 2021.
“Even though the economy as a whole has affected some people's jobs and stuff, they still contributed and wanted us to be successful,” Lehman said. “We appreciate their support.”
For more information and updates on the Brandon Area Community Club, check out their Facebook page and website at bacciowa.com.