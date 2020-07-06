Vinton, Iowa: 147 drivers packed the pit area at the Benton County Speedway “The Bullring” on Sunday night for the Urbana 5 Memorial. The very special race night was run in memory of the five youngsters who perished in a tragic traffic accident in April of 2015, the kids were all avid race fans.
The headliner of the night was the 25 lap Christie Door IMCA Sportmod feature. The Sportmod feature lineup included past National Champions and Supernational Champions, the Urbana 5 committee bolstered the winners purse all the way up to $1,800 to win which is a unheard amount of money for the Sportmod division. The extra money brought a stout field of 30 Sportmod drivers to the Bullring on Sunday night. Joe Docekal took the lead from his outside front row start and led for several laps before a series of yellow flags allowed some of he heavy hitters time to work to the front from deep in the field. 21st starting Brayton Carter steadily worked to the front taking the lead from Docekal late in the race setting up a thrilling ending. Current National Karls Chevrolet Northern Sportmod point leader, Cody Thompson started 17th and worked into second and threw a slide job at Carter coming to the checkers but was unable to make it stick allowing Carter to get under the checkers first. Carter stated in victory lane” I knew there would be cautions and if just allowed myself to bide my time that I would be able to get to the front.” Carter added his name to the impressive list of Urbana 5 winners, Thompson ran second ahead of Docekal.
The KISS Country IMCA Modified feature belonged to 16 year old Kolin Hibdon on Sunday night. Hibdon led the race flag to flag from his outside front row start but it was anything but an easy win. IMCA Modified superstar, Tom Berry Jr. came all the way from a 14th position start to pressure Hibdon late in the race. Hibdon held off Berry by less than a car length at the finish line.
The Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Car main event became a family affair once again as the Murty's put on another great show for the fans. The Urbana 5 trophy went to Damon Murty as he quickly go to the front and went on to score the win over his son Dallon.
The Reinbeck Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks provided another entertaining feature event for the Urbana 5 special. Nathan Ballard fought off multiple challenges by Kaden Reynolds in scoring the hard fought feature win.
The Koops Auto Body Sport Compacts saw Jake Benischek continue his dominance of the “Bullring” in scoring his fourth feature win a row topping a 17 car starting field.
It always special to welcome a first time winner to the victory circle and that was the case in the Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mods on Sunday night. 13 year old Skyler Dugan took the feature win holding off his Dad Chad Dugan for the Urbana 5 win on Sunday night.
The Legend Cars visited the “Bullring on Sunday night bringing a great field of 22 cars to tackle the fast ¼ mile track. David McCalla topped the 20 lap feature scoring the win ahead of Parker Jones.
Racing will continue at the “Bullring “ on the Benton County Fairgrounds on Sunday , July 12th with another full racing program featuring the six regular racing divisions. Action will get underway at 5 pm.
Benton County Speedway Sunday, July 5
Urbana 5 Memorial Feature Results (top 5)
IMCA Sportmods
01C Brayton Carter-Oskaloosa
25 Cody Thompson-Sioux City
12 Joe Docekal-Dysart
K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
IMCA Modifieds
Kolin Hibdon-Pahrump, NV
11X Tom Berry Jr.-Des Moines
111 Ethan Braaksma-Newton
10 Cayden Carter-Oskaloosa
98 Tony Snyder-Readlyn
IMCA Stock Car
99D Damon Murty-Chelsea
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
15 Tom Schmitt-Independence
74 Wayne Dotson-Bakersfield, CA
IMCA Hobby Stock
29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
3 Jake Benischek-Durant
51 Michael Kimm-Vinton
357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
Sport Compacts
3 Jake Benischek-Durant
18 Jared Heule-Keokuk
22 Travis Losenicky-Garrison
87 Drew Nickell-Newhall
4R Ashley Reumann-Hills
Micro Mods
41 Skyler Dugan-Waukon
1 Chad Dugan-Waukon
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
72 Kolton Osborn-Janesville
18 Jeff Davis-LaPorte City
Legend Cars
3 David McCalla-Cedar Rapids
41J Parker Jones-Blue Mound, WI
5 Dave Eberle-Freeport, IL
4Z Adrianne Hartman-Blue Grass
14 Kody King-Forest City