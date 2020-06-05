Break out of the predictable menu

I don’t know about your house, but growing up in my family had certain steadfast rules that just became “a given.” We knew when we came home from school, our clothes were to be changed and school clothes hung up or folded. Same for the shoes. We had school shoes, a pair of Sunday shoes and play shoes, usually tennies.
Monday supper was usually roast beef and I had to peel potatoes after school. Tuesday was something made from leftovers. Wednesday was meatloaf and more peeling potatoes. Thursday was usually pork chops (with potatoes) or goulash. Weekends were spent with our grandparents and Friday night was always fish sticks. Needless to say, our meals were pretty predictable, at least for the first three weeks of the month. There were a lot more bologna sandwiches and tomato soup toward the end of the month.
I have noticed a similar menu pattern during the self-isolation these past two months. The grocery list invariably included ingredients for a big pot of chili, chicken, frozen vegetables and turkey sausage, spaghetti and alfredo sauces.
Maybe its time to give our tired menus a facelift. I hope these different dishes spark your taste buds, like they have mine!
Hot Chicken Salad
This is delicious alone, or could be served with favorite crackers, pita bread or toast points.
Ingredients:
2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts or 2 lbs. rotisserie chicken cut up
2 bay leaves (skip if using precooked chicken)
4 c diced celery
1 can (10½ oz) cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 ⅔ c mayonnaise
1 ⅔ c sour cream
1 can (8 oz.) water chestnuts, drained
1 can (8 oz.) mushroom stems and pieces, drained
1 c slivered almonds
2 Tbl chopped onion
2 Tbl lemon juice
2 tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
2 c shredded cheddar cheese
2 cans (2.8 oz. each) french-fried onions
Chopped green onions, optional
Preheat oven to 350°. Place chicken in a Dutch oven and cover with water; add bay leaves. Bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, until chicken juices run clear. Remove chicken and cut into ½ in. cubes; place in a large bowl.
Stir in the next 11 ingredients.
Transfer to a 13x9-in. baking dish (dish will be full). Sprinkle with cheese and onions. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, about 30 minutes. Garnish with green onions, if desired.