Breakfast Burrito

Servings: 4
Ingredients:
6 large eggs
8 oz chorizo sausage or bacon
1 Tbsp olive oil
2 c frozen O’Brien hash brown potatoes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 extra-large flour tortillas (10 to 11-inch)
¾ c shredded Mexican cheese blend
1 c fresh pico de gallo, homemade or store-bought
1 avocado, diced
Mexican hot sauce, such as Cholula or Tapatio, for serving (optional)
To make these delicious breakfast burritos, it’s best to follow this order:
Beat the eggs in a medium bowl with a fork until blended.
Cook the sausage first in a 10-inch non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, breaking up and tossing until browned and cooked through, about five minutes. To keep warm, line a sheet of foil with paper towels and wrap up.
Leave sausage fat in the skillet and add about a tablespoon of oil to drippings and heat to medium-high. Add potatoes, season with salt and pepper, toss occasionally until lightly browned and cooked through, about seven minutes. Keep potatoes warm in same way as sausage.
Drizzle a little more oil to skillet and scramble eggs over medium-low heat until nearly set. Cover and keep warm, as they will continue to finish cooking from residual heat.
Warm the tortillas on a griddle, in a large skillet or in the microwave.
To assemble, layer ¼ of the eggs in a row in the center of each tortilla. Top each with ¼ of the potatoes. Divide cheese among each then sprinkle with sausage. Spoon a few big spoonfuls of pico de gallo over each, top with avocado.
Wrap two sides of tortilla inward then roll bottom side over, then roll up and wrap snuggly. Serve with Mexican hot sauce if desired.