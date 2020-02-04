AMES — Practical Farmers of Iowa will host several breakfast meet-ups across the state in February for fruit and vegetable farmers to meet others in their area and share tips and advice ahead of the 2020 growing season. One meet-up will be specifically for cut flower farmers.
All meet-ups run from 9:30-11:30 a.m., and each is hosted by a farmer from the area. During the gatherings, farmers will have time to discuss the upcoming season, challenges, opportunities and ideas, and to network with other farmers over a cup of coffee and some breakfast.
The events are free and open to all fruit, vegetable and cut flower growers.
Participants do not have to be PFI members to attend. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required. RSVP for specific meet-ups online at https://practicalfarmers.org/ fruit-vegetable-farmer-meet-ups. For questions, contact Liz Kolbe, PFI horticulture and habitat programs manager, at (515) 232-5661 or liz@practicalfarmers.org.
Upcoming meet-ups will take place:
· Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Waverly – (Wild Carrot: 215 E Bremer Ave.)
Hosted by: Tammy Faux (Genuine Faux Farm) and Lindsay Kaiser (Kaiser Farm)
Thursday, Feb. 6 – Logan – (Logan Flours: 305 E 7th St.)
Hosted by: Danelle Meyer (One Farm)
Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Des Moines – (Hoq: 303 E 5th St.)
Hosted by: Jenny Quiner (Dogpatch Urban Gardens) and Monika Owczarski (Sweet Tooth Farm)
Thursday, Feb. 13 – Algona – (Feed Mill Coffee Co.: 16 E State St.)
Hosted by: Joanne Roepke Bode (Bode’s Moonlight Gardens)
Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Solon – (Salt Fork Kitchen: 112 E Main St.)
Hosted by: Laura Krouse (Abbe Hills Farm) and Donna Warhover (Morning Glory Farm)
Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Solon – Flower Farmer Meet-Up – (Salt Fork Kitchen: 112 E Main St.)
Hosted by: Molly Schintler (Echollective Farm & CSA)
Thursday, Feb. 27 – Ames – (PFI office: 1615 Golden Aspen Drive, Suite 101)
Hosted by: Kate Solko (Root to Rise Farm) and Joe Lynch (Onion Creek Farm)