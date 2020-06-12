Breaking out of your comfort taste zone with new parings

OK, moms (and dads). How many times have you heard “I don’t like that” when you are trying to cook a meal? Maybe you can remember being a kid and having to eat, or at least try, something you said you didn’t like, only to find out it was pretty good.
I was that way about fish. Well, fish sticks and tuna salad sandwiches were both OK, but a real piece of fish was not appetizing to me as a kid. I think eating fish was off-putting to me because my grandparents had a neighbor who fished all the time.
His name was Nick Gross and he would sit in his backyard and clean his catch of the day on an old wood crate, tossing the innards, heads and scales into a bucket. He would brush flies away from his face with the back of a slimy, wet hand, sometimes getting a stray fish scale caught in his shock of white hair. I thought Mr. Gross was, well, “gross” and the image of him cleaning fish that his wife, in turn, cooked up stayed with me for many years before I learned to love a nice fish fillet.
My sister Robbie, on the other hand, was fascinated with his fish-cleaning techniques and would often walk across the alley to his backyard. There she would sit in the grass in front of his makeshift butchering block and watch him lop off fish heads, while petting his friendly dog. Maybe it was more about the dog than the fish, but the sight must not have affected her love for fish, because to this day, she has a more enriched taste for varieties of fish dishes than I do. But in my defense, I was a much better vegetable eater than she was.
I’ve included a great recipe for tilapia that has an unusual blend of flavors which surprisingly go together deliciously. Since tilapia is a mild-flavored fish, it doesn’t overpower the other ingredients. I hope you will give it a try.
Next week we’ll tackle chicken and cheese tortilla pie. I have a couple of friends that are afraid of any Mexican dishes because they think they will be too spicy. This is a wonderfully, cheesy dish that won’t leave you fanning your tongue and begging for water. Of course, you can spice it up to your liking, as well.
Enjoy the week!
and keep yourself and loved ones safe.
Chicken and Cheese Tortilla Pie
Ingredients
1 can (10 ounces) green enchilada sauce
8 corn tortillas (6 inches)
2 cups coarsely shredded rotisserie chicken
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup sliced ripe olives
Salsa, optional
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°. In a small skillet, warm enchilada sauce over medium heat. Dip four tortillas, one at a time, in sauce to coat both sides; arrange on bottom of a greased 9-in. pie plate, overlapping to fit.
Layer with 1 cup chicken, 1 cup cheese and 2 tablespoons olives. Repeat tortilla and chicken layers. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over top. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and olives.
Bake 10-15 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted. If desired, serve with salsa.