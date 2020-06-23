AMANA — The Bike Ride of Iowa County is coming back to the Amana Colonies on Saturday, Aug. 8, to provide a 28-mile leisure bike ride. There is no registration fee, and bikers of all ages are welcome to join.
The 28 mile ride through the northern portion of Iowa County offers some picturesque views. BRIC will begin at Millstream Brau Haus in Amana at 11 a.m. The bike ride will make its way through the Amana Colonies and then enter Marengo, its halfway point, from the north before heading south to Highway 6 and returning to Amana. At 5 p.m., participants can gather at the Millstream Brewery for a chance to win an Amana Colonies gift certificate.
There will be plenty to do in the Amana Colonies, all shops and attractions are open again. The “Pop-Up Art Mart” will be held on the day of the ride featuring local and regional artists exhibiting and selling their works.
Bring the family, some friends, or any other bike lovers, the ride is open to all and there will be live music that evening in Amana. Check out BRIC on Facebook by visiting “Bike Ride of Iowa County” for more updates.