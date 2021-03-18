By Faith Ann Brown
Correspondent
VINTON – Within Vinton’s city limits are four bridges that must be inspected every two years.
During the first in meeting in March, Vinton council members approved a motion to have Calhoun-Burns and Associates complete the inspection.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, presented a proposal from the company, located in West Des Moines, to complete the inspections prior to April 16, 2021. Cost of the inspection would be $1,700. Ward was asked if this was the only company that completed this type of inspections.
“The company performs the inspections of Benton County and to save money they perform the inspections for the City during the same trip,” Ward told the council.
Funds for the inspections comes from the city’s road use fund. “This project will not have an effect on the current year’s budget as well as it is a requirement from the Iowa Department of Transportation to have the bridge inspected,” he said.
With all council members voting, the motion to hire Calhoun-Burns and Associates was passed.
There are two bridges are located over Hinkle Creek on West 3rd and W 4th Street. One bridge located near the Benton County Fairgrounds on S 2nd Avenue and the fourth one on E 13th Street past Tilford Elementary School.
The work will include a visual inspection of each City owned structure. Visual inspection is limited to observations from the bridge deck, abutment slopes and the City right-of-way.
In other business:
-Prior to the meeting, council members met in a work session to discuss the city’s current insurance provided.
The council had been approached about changing the current agent of record (AOR) for the current employee’s insurance plan.
“We are sticking with the same package that our employees currently have,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said during the council meeting. “We are not changing anything about the plan.”
“We are looking to see if there is a local carrier so our employees could stop and talk to someone local if they have any concerns,” Nate Edwards, council member, stated. “Since we are not losing anything with our plan I think it’s worth the extra work to get a request for proposal (RFP) out and see what is available.”
“We are only looking at switching the AOR,” council member Tami Stark said. “The City originally switched insurance agents because our employees were not happy with the service that was being provided. This RFP is only for the change of agent. I can’t stress enough that the agent is the only thing we are going to change.”
Council members directed Ward and Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, to begin work preparing the paperwork asking for the RFP.
Stark explained that it was necessary to get the RFP out because there was a time line to get any changes made.
-With housing growth throughout eastern Iowa Kord Sellers, Vinton resident, spoke during the citizen’s input portion of the meeting.
Sellers asked if the city had considered the idea of advertising the city and the available lots and growth opportunities in the city. “With the housing development and low interest rates, I think Vinton could do some advertising and possibly draw people to the community,” he said.
“You are correct,” Stark, council member, told Sellers. “That is a great idea.”
Stark said that she would be in touch and the pair could meet and discuss steps to take.