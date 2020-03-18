Union left behind the pop standards prevalent in Broadway musicals this year for the folksy sounds of North Carolina in the musical “Bright Star” this past weekend in La Porte City.
Bright Star is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina as Billy Cane (Tyson Fleshner returns home from World War II set on becoming a writer. His journey takes to the Asheville Star Journal to submit his stories. Though rebuked by employees (Noah Damro and Elle Hookham) at the Journal, Billy draws the attention of the editor, Alice Murphy (Natalie Tecklenburg). She considers accepting his stories, which convinces Billy to settle in Asheville. All the while, Alice reflects on her younger life and the tragedy she went through.
“We wanted to challenge the kids because we've always done happy stuff,” Co-Director Tim Mitchell said. “In this way they could really explore a different side of acting and emotion.”
As Alice’s story unfold through flashbacks, the audience learns of her love for Jimmy Ray (Riley Davis) to whom she conceives a child with. Jimmy Ray’s father, the mayor of their town, learns of the pregnancy and arranges for Alice to live in a cabin until she gives birth. Against her wishes, the child is taken way after birth and dumped by the mayor in a river.
“It's probably the most emotional story we've ever had to tell here at Union,” Tecklenburg said. “Bright Star involves just so many different parts from acting to singing to the set. It's such an impactful story and I'm so glad that we got to tell it.”
The story continues with Jimmy Ray learning of his father's deeds, leading him to be ashamed enough not to see Alice again as the young woman leaves for college. Returning to 1946, Billy deals with creative frustrations. One of his stories is set to be published and he invites Alice to his hometown, the inspiration behind his work. After reconciling with Jimmy Ray, Alice joins Billy and makes a huge discovery that ends the story on a brilliant note.
“This play took my friendship with Natalie to a different level,” Davis said. “We’ve always been close friends, so it was a little awkward at first having to be all lovey-dovey. We’re really happy with how things turned out.”
The musical was created by comedy legend Steve Martin and platinum-selling recording artist Edie Brickell. Sra Carlson, Co-Director for Union’s production, read through the script after Maquoketa Valley performed the musical last year.
“The challenge is the story and for high school students able to portray these adult emotions in a way they had never done on stage before,” Carlson said. “These seniors have really been the leaders this year. We will miss them a lot.”
Even as a senior, Tecklenburg admitted keeping her emotions under control was not an easy task. Opening night was fine for the Dysart native, but the last chord of the last night was a totally different story.
“Tonight was a little harder for me,” Tecklenburg said. “We had little pep talks with the whole cast before the show and that got to me. Seeing my cast members and family come through the line after the show got me teary-eyed. I loved the songs and the cast of this musical so much.”
The show was complemented by several area musicians on a movable platform providing the soundtrack to the musical. Bright Star was presented before the school was closed due to concerns of COVID-19.