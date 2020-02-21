The Oelwein American Legion will host a benefit for its club manager Brigid Campbell from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Campbell is currently going through cancer treatment at the Mayo Clinic.
Events at the benefit will include games and raffles. Co-worker and legionnaire Russ Turner is helping to organize the benefit.
“Brigid is pretty well-known in the whole community, not just to friends at the legion, so we want to do something to help her get through this tough time,” Turner said. “In addition to the games and raffles, people can enjoy listening to some good old country music.”
Turner said there will be sandwiches and chips served during the day for a free will donation.
“Every little bit will help and everyone is invited,” Turner said.