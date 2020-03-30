Lindsey Otto watched while fine arts events at both Tilford and Shellsburg Elementaries were abruptly canceled amid the schools closing due to COVID-19. As the art teacher for both schools, Otto knew her kids had been putting in hard work in anticipation for several shows.
“All our elementary artists are in the middle of their clay projects which is the big centerpiece of our art shows,” Otto said. “Putting a hold on that process at any point is tricky.”
Students emptied their lockers and will remain home until April 12 at the earliest. However, that hasn’t stopped Otto and Kari Russler from Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School from bringing the art class into their student’s homes through a series of art challenge videos for the kids to do while social distancing.
“We were inspired by so many teachers throughout the US and in our own amazing VS staff that have turned to virtual teaching to reach their students,” Otto said. “I have had my school Facebook page for several years and have always enjoyed connecting to the community through it. Kari and I were both struggling with missing our students and wanting to bring some art into their days so this seemed like the perfect collaboration.”
On Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Russler and Otto will be taking turns posting Art Challenge videos on the Vinton-Shellsburg Elementary Art Rooms Facebook page. On Wednesday the theme is Stretches and Sketches, where Tilford Elementary’s Emily Sexton, a fourth grade teacher and fitness enthusiast, will lead through a “stretch and mindfulness activity with a drawing prompt of the day.”
“We are on our fourth day and so far we have had The Color Wheel Challenge, DIY Paint, Stretches and Sketches, Cardboard Creations and Friday will be Stop Motion Video,” Otto said. “We have challenges planned out until mid April but there is no telling how long we may need to keep this going.”
Natalie Nesbitt learned about the challenges through a Facebook post and had her daughter, Addi, participated in several of the first activities. Her daughter created paint by combining water, baking soda and food coloring, and has been painting “a lot” according to her mom.
“She likes art class and her teacher, so this is a great way to stay connected,” Nesbitt said. “There are a lot of resources for learning out there, but it’s nice to have someone local and someone Addi knows providing this to her.”
According to Otto, around 80 or so responses from pictures to messages on Facebook have taken place while their audience “continues to grow.” Participants can join in on as many activities as they wish. Students from outside the district have also taken part in the challenges and more are welcomed.
“Our lessons are great for all levels and require minimal art supplies,” Otto said. “We hope more people, including our whole community, can join us and help spread a little joy to our community through art.”
To take part in the challenges, like their Facebook page-Vinton-Shellsburg Elementary Art Rooms-and comment the challenge the photo is to be included in. Also check out their Instagram: vsartrooms.