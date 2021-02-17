Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

This dish makes a great meatless Lenten meal for those who tire of fish on Fridays during Lent.
Ingredients:
• 1 refrigerated pie crust, frozen deep dish pie crust or homemade pie crust
• 6 large eggs
• 2 cloves garlic minced
• 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
• 3/4 cup white cheddar cheese freshly grated
• 1/4 cup sharp cheddar cheese freshly grated
• 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
• 1 pinch salt
• 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes
• 1 1/4 cups broccoli florets chopped
• 1 egg, beaten with a tsp of water in a small bowl for egg wash
Instructions
• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
• Place pie crust in a 9-inch deep dish pie pan or purchase a frozen deep dish pie crust all ready to go
• Whisk together the eggs, garlic, cream, cheese, salt and peppers. Fold in the broccoli florets. Pour the filling into the crust. Brush the edges of the crust with the egg wash.
• Bake for 55 to 60 minutes, or until golden on top and set in the center. Let cool slightly before serving. This is so good served warm or cold! Serve with a side salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese and toasted French bread.