Bruce Alan Flickinger, age 56, passed away April 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie (Davitt/Perry) Flickinger, stepchildren Daniel (Guy) Perry, and Kathleen (Erik) Walker, parents Wayne and Wanda (Van Wechel) Flickinger, sister Leigh (Shaun) Bradbury, nephews Matthew and Theodore, niece Josephine and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was proceeded in death by his mother Ruth (Alcorn) Flickinger.
Those we love don’t go away, They walk beside us everyday…Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still missed and very dear.