When the opportunity to walk the halls of Union High School again presented itself to Michael Bruns, the 2008 graduate could not pass up applying for and ultimately receiving the position of Activities Director for the school district.
“I’m very excited to dive into things here and do what I can to make Union athletics better,” Bruns said. “I didn’t know if this position would ever come open again. I’m glad to be back here at Union.”
Bruns was a four-sport athlete during his high school career at Union, playing football, basketball, tennis and baseball. He continued his academic and athletic career at Wesleyan University in Mitchellville, SD for one year before transferring to Ashford University in Clinton to complete his Physical Education degree and play baseball. Bruns taught at Northeast High School in Goose Lake several years and then taught at Calamus-Wheatland, where he served as activities director for the school district.
“It was a difficult decision for my family to leave Cal-Wheat because we did love where we were at,” Bruns said. “The school district was very supportive of us. Fortunately my wife, Mackenzie, ended up having a job as a first grade teacher at DG and everything was made possible. We both knew this was a great opportunity.”
As Activities Director, Bruns will oversee all athletic and fine arts events for the school district. Bruns will also work as the district’s At-Risk Coordinator, overseeing the WIN program and providing additional support to students needing to get on track with grades and behaviors. Previous AD Wayne Slack left the position over the summer to become the principal at Union Middle School.
“Aaron Thomas was my basketball coach and our AD when I was in high school and I admired the way he ran athletics here,” Bruns said. “He was always honest about things and he’s as high of a character person as I’ve ever met. I hope to bring that here as well while I build relationships with the coaches here. I want to help guide these students to be good people when they leave Union High School.”
Bruns and his wife have two sons, Evan and Jackson, and have recently moved to Dysart. Bruns originally lived in Dysart before moving to La Porte City in third grade and is excited to be back in the community.
“A lot is different in Dysart, but a lot of friendly faces remain,” Bruns said. “Being back is interesting and I’m excited to be getting back in touch. I appreciate the administration and community’s support. I’m ready to use this year to work with coaches and build up our student athletes.”
Union Superintendent Travis Fleshner, who was Bruns’s high school principal, welcomed the Bruns family to Union and noted he was a “silent leader” in high school who put the work in with his teams.
“We’re excited and fortunate to have Michael return to Union,” Fleshner said. “Having his experience as an activities director and coming in as an at-risk coordinator is a win-win for all of us.”