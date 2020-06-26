Cook time: 15 Min. Prep time: 30 Min. Serves: many
Ingredients:
1 c mayo
2 Tbl lemon juice
2 tsp parsley
1 Tbl basil (fresh is best but dried works well too)
1 tsp crushed red chili peppers
1 Tbl sugar
1 chicken bouillon cube (ground up)
10-12 slices bacon, cooked and chopped
4 stalks green onions, sliced
4 oz pepperoni slices, cut in halves and quarters
2 oz Parmesan cheese
1 Roma tomato, sliced into pieces
1 pkg bow tie or rotini pasta, cooked, drained and rinsed in cold water
1 can(s) artichoke hearts (optional)
chopped parsley
Directions:
1. Combine mayo, lemon juice, sugar, bouillon, parsley, basil and crushed red pepper in small bowl. Set aside.
2. In large bowl combine bacon, green onions, pepperoni slices, parmesan cheese, tomato and cooled pasta and artichoke hearts. Stir in the mayo sauce mixture until well mixed. Cover and refrigerate at least an hour to let seasonings and pasta mixture blend before serving.