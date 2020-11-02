Benton junior quarterback Colin Buch has been invited to participate in the 15th Annual Offense-Defense Bowl Week place this December in Myrtle Beach, SC.
“I’m extremely excited to go compete on the national level and see where I stand amongst other players,” Buch said. “I’m really looking forward to another chance to compete out of football season and to get in front of college coaches.”
Buch was named a Honorable Mention All-District at quarterback this season, throwing for 634 yards on 71 of 132 completion and rushing for 310 yards on 84 carries as the Bobcats finished 3-5 on the season. He received an invite for the bowl after his highlights were seen on social media among thousands of high school athletes. Buch has committed to play and his family have already booked flights out to Myrtle Beach.
“I think it will help my recruiting by getting to compete against especially talented players from across the country and see what I can do against them and what I can do with players around me at that level as well,” Buch said.
Buch stated he is in contact with several Division II and NAIA level schools and hopes to pick up his recruitment with Division I schools with this invitation and camps over the summer.