A Brandon man, David Don Rogers, 61, was arrested by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, Sept. 19. The arrest follows completion of an investigation into circumstances surrounding the Brandon home where a person and 18 dogs were removed last month.
Rogers was charged with 18 counts of animal neglect (simple misdemeanor), four counts of animal neglect causing injury/death (serious misdemeanor), four counts of failure to dispose of animal carcass (simple misdemeanor) and one count of dependent adult abuse (aggravated misdemeanor).
According to the sheriff’s report, on the afternoon of Aug. 12, the Sheriff’s Office performed a welfare check at 707 South St. in Brandon after receiving a call from a person that dogs has broken the front door of the home and were roaming around outside. The caller was concerned for the person living in the home.
Sheriff’s Deputies found several dogs outside and a person living in what they determined to be very poor conditions inside the residence, which lacked air conditioning or proper ventilation. The person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation as deputies determined they could not adequately care for themselves.
Subsequently, the Sheriff’s Office reached out to Wildthunder WARS for assistance in getting the dogs to a facility where they could be evaluated and cared for. Eighteen dogs were taken from the residence and deputies also found four deceased dogs on the property.
The ownership of all 18 dogs removed from the property was legally transferred to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and has since been transferred further to different animal care entities so the dogs can be re-homed.