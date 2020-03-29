Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office
Press Releases for week of Mar. 22-28, 2020
PRESS RELEASE
On Sunday, March 22, 2020 at approximately 6:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremiah Lee DeGraw, 48, of Delhi. DeGraw was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and fifth degree Criminal Mischief (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
PRESS RELEASE
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at approximately 8:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brock Edward Eldridge, 18, of Independence. Eldgridge was charged with Public Intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 blk Ely Street in Rowley on March 23, 2020.
PRESS RELEASE
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at approximately 1:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Clarence Lyle Bergmann, 70, of Iowa City. Bergmann was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
PRESS RELEASE
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at approximately 5:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Gage Joseph Schoenberger, 21, of LaPorte City. Schoenberger was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for third degree Sexual Abuse (class C felony) and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
PRESS RELEASE
On Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at approximately 3:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Carmelo Luis Edwards, 44, of Waterloo. Edwards was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for second degree Theft (class D felony) and Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
PRESS RELEASE
On Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at approximately 4:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies took a report of a burglary to a residence located in the 1900 blk Benton-Buchanan Rd. Following the initial investigation, evidence and other information was collected from the scene. Subsequently, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at 6676 32nd Ave lot 72 south of Shellsburg in Benton County where several of the stolen items were recovered. As a result, Thomas Allie Snyder, 26, of Shellsburg and Taylor James Leyden, 28, of Riverside were both arrested and charged with third degree Burglary (class D felony), second degree Theft (class D felony) and third degree Criminal Mischief (aggravated misdemeanor). The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in the search warrant and arrests.
PRESS RELEASE
On Thursday, March 26, 2020 at approximately 2:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Bruce Dale Chidester, 52, of Waterloo. Chidester was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
PRESS RELEASE
On Saturday, March 28, 2020 at approximately 1:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Emily Kay Wise, 30, and Patrick James Conry, 25, both of Lamont. Wise was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Conry was charged with Child Endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). A third person, Andrew Jason Rhodes, 24, of Lamont, was issued court summonses for Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Have Valid Driver License. These arrests were made following a drug related search warrant executed at 750 blk Prospect Street in Lamont.