Sunday, Nov. 17
At approximately 4:55 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jamie Paul Wallace, 35, of Masonville. Wallace was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 1500 blk Buchanan-Delaware Avenue northwest of Masonville.
Monday, Nov. 18
At approximately 2:10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Bennie Lamont Dillard, 53, of Oelwein. Dillard was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Oelwein Police Department assisted in this arrest.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
At approximately 4:40 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacob Howard Straw, 37, of Waterloo. Straw was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9:25 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Jordan Ahrens, 30, of Manchester. Ahrens was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.
At approximately 11:05 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Marcie Dawn Hobbs, 29, and Cody Benjamin Meyer, 29, both of Waterloo. Hobbs was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Have Valid Driver License. Meyer was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near First Street and Third Avenue SE in Independence.
Thursday, Nov. 21
At approximately 7 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jordan Michael Cornwell, 20, of Cedar Falls. Cornwell was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Black Hawk County. This arrest was made in the 2800 blk Dugan Avenue after a Deputy stopped to check on a disabled vehicle parked in a private driveway.
Friday, Nov. 22
At approximately 12 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austin Ray Boleyn, 25, of Winthrop. Boleyn was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was also charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor), Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Boleyn was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Nov. 23
At approximately 7:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a car vs. cow accident in the 2800 blk Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup. According to the investigation, a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Spencer Kantaris of Fairbank was traveling southbound on Benson Shady Grove Avenue when he struck two cows that were in the roadway. Kantaris sustained minor injuries in the collision. One cow was killed and the other had to be euthanized by law enforcement on scene. The owner of the cattle was contacted and other loose cattle were located and resolved. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brandon Fire Department and Jesup Ambulance Service.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nicholas Ryan Williams, 36, of Walker. Williams was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor) and was cited for Failure to Maintain Control and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made in the 2800 blk Quasqueton Avenue after a Deputy was dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the ditch.