Sunday, Aug. 11
At 6:05 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Emily Marie Corkery, 25, of Independence. Corkery was charged with assault (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident that occurred on July 6.
Monday, Aug. 12
At 2:45 p.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a request for a welfare check at 707 South Street in Brandon. The caller stated there were several dogs that had broken the front door of the residence and were roaming around outside. The caller wanted a welfare check done on the occupant of the residence. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the residence to find several dogs roaming around outside the residence. Contact was made with the occupant of the residence. That person was found to be living in very poor conditions within the residence, which did not seem to be climate controlled. The person and was transported to an area hospital by North Benton Ambulance Service to be evaluated as it was determined that they were unable to adequately care for themselves.
Subsequently, the Sheriff’s Office reached out to Wildthunder WARS for assistance in getting the dogs to a facility where they could be evaluated and cared for. A total of 18 dogs were transported away from the residence. Additionally, four dogs were found to be deceased on the property by Sheriff’s Deputies. At this time, this incident remains under investigation.
Thursday, Aug. 15
At 4:30 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ashley Marie Meredith, 34, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant from Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 600 block of Second Street NE in Independence.