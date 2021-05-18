Sunday, May 9
At 5:20 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brent Allen Janssen, 35, of Marshalltown, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, May 10
At about 11 a.m., deputies arrested Dennis Duane Kramer, Jr., 42, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, May 14
At 4:35 a.m., deputies arrested Sabrina May Reisner, 33, of Cedar Falls, on an active arrest warrant out of Allamakee County for a controlled substance violation. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to Allamakee County.
At 6:05 a.m., deputies arrested Diamond Desiree Johnson, 29, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, May 15
At about 6:30 a.m., deputies arrested Wendi Suzette Brimmer, 54, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At about 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 46, of Independence, in the 100 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in Independence. Moore was charged with operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor).
At about 1 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Marie Pingree, 37, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Oelwein Police Department assisted in this arrest.