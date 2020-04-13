Sunday, April 5
At approximately 7:10 a.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Leroy Henry Raber, 19, of Hawkeye. Raber was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), possession of alcohol under legal age (simple misdemeanor) and trespass (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a complaint in the 1100 block of Baxter Avenue south of Fairbank.
Friday, April 10
At approximately 8:45 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Trisha Ann Hanks, 33, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 19th Avenue NW in Independence. The Independence Police Department assisted in this arrest.