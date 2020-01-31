Buffalo Chicken Stuffed French Bread
Servings — 16 servings
Ingredients:
1 large loaf French bread or 2 smaller loafs
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1/3 c sour cream
1/3 c mayonnaise
1/4 - 1/2 cup Frank’s Original Hot Sauce (1/2 for quite spicy)
1 1/2 Tbsp dry ranch dressing seasoning mix
1/2 tsp EACH chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder
salt to taste
1/4 c Bleu cheese crumbles
1 c freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese, divided
1 c Mozzarella cheese, divided
3 c packed shredded chicken (about 1 1/2 pounds)
Garnish (optional)
6-8 pieces Cooked and crumbled bacon
Bleu cheese (only if you love it because its strong)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Slice about 2 inches deep through the top of the bread, and continue to cut a large rectangle, being careful not to cut through the bottom of the bread. Remove top of bread and hollow out middle to create a rectangular bread bowl. Set aside.
Whisk together cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise and hot sauce and all spices/seasonings until well combined.
Stir in blue cheese, 3/4 cup cheddar and 3/4 cup mozzarella followed by chicken.
Spoon Buffalo Chicken Dip into prepared French bread and top with remaining cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Bake on a baking tray at 350 degrees F for 25-30 minutes or until cheese is melted and slightly golden.
Let bread sit approximately 10 minutes to set and slightly cool then slice. Best served warm.
TIP: You can make the dip ahead of time and store in the refrigerator until ready to use. Warm it up in the microwave and then stuff the French bread and bake.