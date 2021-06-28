The Benton County Board of Supervisors acknowledged the early retirement of Dana Burmeister, County Transportation Director, effective September 20.
Burmeister has been with Benton County since February of 2001 and started out as a part time driver. She moved into the county transportation office as dispatcher/scheduler and then in August of 2012 she was hired as the Director of Transportation. She will be taking the early retirement package that the county has offered, which will start and run September 20- December 20, 2021
“I was initially planning on retiring on December 31st anyway and the early retirement just moved everything up,” Burmeister said. “We hope to have a new director on board by August 1 so that I can have some time to train that person before I leave.
Burmeister retires after the county completed a brand new transportation building from a Public Transit Infrastructure Grant and the service has a new bus fleet of 12. The new location of County Transportation and their office is 611 West 9th Street in Vinton.
“I have enjoyed working here and being able to serve the residents of Benton County,” Burmeister said. “It is very rewarding to get people where they need to go, especially when you have a great group of drivers willing to go the extra mile for people. This is a great service for Benton County residents and the need is there.”
As for retirement, Burmeister plans on returning to the family farm and helping there when not fishing or enjoying time with grandchildren and their activities.