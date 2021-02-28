Burland Swanson

Vinton—Burland Lee Swanson, 80, passed away peacefully Friday, February 26, 2021 at Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha after a short battle with cancer.
Visitation will be noon to 2 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Private burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton.
Burland Lee Swanson was born May 14, 1940, the son of Karl and Evelyn Werning Swanson. He grew up in Newhall and graduated from Newhall High School. On September 23, 1961 he was united in marriage with Lorena Means Ludden in Vinton. Burland worked for many years as a welder at Hawk Bilt Manufacturing and Ideal Industries. He enjoyed fishing and took great pride in his garden.
He is survived by his step children, Jim (Jodene) Ludden of Brandon, Melva (George Hand) Marovec and Mary Jo (Bill) Guider both of Vinton and daughter, Susan (Scott) Dunkel of Newhall and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lorena, in 2013.
A memorial fund has been established.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Burland and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.