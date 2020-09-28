Belle Plaine Police arrested Lewis Charles Burns, 36, of Belle Plaine on charges of Assault on Peace Officer (aggravated misdemeanor), Interference With Official Acts (serious misdemeanor), and Domestic Abuse Assault (simple misdemeanor).
At abouut 10:21PM on 09-23-2020, Belle Plaine Police Officer Austin Wille was investigating a report that Burns had assaulted his adult sister with whom he resides with at a residence in Belle Plaine.
Burns fled the scene of the domestic assault prior to the officers arrival.
The officer found Burns walking in the street nearby and attempted to speak with him. As the officer was exiting his patrol vehicle, Burns attacked the officer and struck him several times in the face. The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at a local hospital. Burns was taken into custody and remains in the Benton County Jail as of 1:25PM today.