Six errors. At first glance, that would appear to be a stat belonging to the losing team on the night. Yet Benton softball committed six errors and triumphed over Solon 3-2 on Thursday as the Bobcats advanced to a rematch with Williamsburg with a ticket to State on the line.
“We shook them off,” junior pitcher Kate Buscher said. “We focused on the next play and forgot the errors.”
There was little room for mistakes in a game such as this. According to coach Eric Stenberg, the two WaMaC programs have shared “neck and neck” games in recent years and the Bobcats came into Thursday’s game expecting nothing less.
“We’ve had great ballgames with them going back to when I first started coaching here,” Stenberg said. “It was likely [Kayla] West was going to throw and she’s a quality pitcher. They have some really good players. I was hoping for less errors, but credit to them for putting the pressure on us.”
The first run of the evening came as eighth grader Jaida Lyons battled back from an 0-2 count for a walk with bases load, giving freshman Brooke DeRycke a free pass to home plate. The Bobcats earned their first runs with a two-run dinger from Buscher off a 0-2 count after two unsuccessful attempts to bunt and score a runner.
“I definitely thought [the pitcher] was gonna come high and then I saw that ball right outside where I love it,” Buscher said. “I just drilled it..”
Benton would see their 3-0 lead threatened as the aforementioned errors gave way to two Solon runs in the bottom of sixth. As nerves rose amongst a young Bobcat squad, Buscher kept a straight face in the circle and helped Benton get out of the inning. A catch by junior Jaden Thys got the Bobcats out of the inning and Buscher knew exactly what she needed to do.
“I had to go out there and be confident because I couldn't be nervous and show that to younger girls,” Buscher said. “I just had to be a leader and not be nervous.”
While Benton could not muster another run in the final inning, their defense stepped up with three easy outs to take the win and keep their season’s aspirations alive.
“We have kids that have had a lot of success and then a lot of kids that have never been to a Regional final,” Stenberg said. “That’s while our veteran leaders-Kate Buscher, Alyse Harvey, Jaden Thys and Megan Gorkow-step up. They know when the chips are down, they have to be the ones that keep the other kids composed, and I feel that was really important tonight.”
The Bobcats will next have a third crack at third-ranked Williamsburg on Monday after being swept by the Raiders to open the 2020 season. The winner will advance to the State Tournament to be held July 27-31 at Rodgers Park in Fort Dodge.
“Offensively we're doing much better,” Stenberg said. “Better pitches, we've hit the ball fairly well lately and our defense has played really well outside of tonight’s errors. We’ve got to get the pieces to really come together to meet this challenge. Williamsburg didn't get our best effort the first time around. I'm hopeful we can give them a best effort Monday night.”