(Buchanan County) The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) has created the Business and Community Website Marketing Grant that is available to small businesses (25 employees or less), communities and non-profit organizations within Buchanan County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic essentially caused the entire country to grind to a halt. In-person sales, meetings and communication became impossible. This opened the eyes to many businesses, communities, and organizations to the importance of having an online presence to be able to communicate to constituents and customers. With the prolonged closures it also became essential for businesses to provide a platform for selling their goods and services. Those with these online tools, such as a functioning, mobile friendly website faired much better than those without. BCEDC has developed this grant as a way to help those that do not have an online presence to create one and therefore make them more competitive now and more resilient in the future if we should ever be faced with a similar situation.
Keeping things local is an important component of this grant. To that end BCEDC has teamed up with Fusion Forward to provide special pricing for websites and website upgrading through this grant. BCEDC will be awarding full and partial grants that can be used for: 1. Website Development, 2. Website redevelopment to make your website user friendly and 3. Upgrading a website to make it mobile friendly.
The grant application period is now open, and grants must be submitted to BCEDC by March 31st, 2021. For more detailed information and to get a grant application go to www.growbuchanan.com/website-grant/ or click Business and Community Website Grant under Bulletin Board at www.growbuchanan.com. You can also get an application by emailing BCEDC Executive Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or stop into the Buchanan County Economic Development office at 112 1st St. E., Independence.
The grant is made possible by an Iowa Northland Regional Economic Development Commission (IRREDC) Economic Resiliency Planning and Response Grant.