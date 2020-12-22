The year 2020 has not been an easy one by any stretch of the imagination for Pastor Dave Duball of Atkins Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church.
Between the pandemic, schools shutting down, unemployment stretching across industries, and then the August 10 derecho, Pastor Duball has been one busy man in his mission to feed the people of Benton County through the Helping Hands Food Pantry located in the basement of his church.
But he’s a bit weary these days.
“I sure hope things change this next year because I’m getting tired,” Duball said last Sunday afternoon while seated in his office, canned goods perched on the shelves behind him.
“[In a normal year] we see 50 families per month at the pantry, now it’s 50 families per week. We went through over 500 pounds [of food] last week.”
The Helping Hands Food Pantry began in 2008 in response to the floods.
Since its founding, the pantry has been open two Sundays a month following services, but with so many people facing food-insecurity, Duball had to make a change this year.
“Now we’re open Sundays after church from 11 to noon plus Wednesdays 3-5 pm. We went from two times per month to eight times per month.”
And the need is only on the increase.
“The help is still needed. People are still coming out of the woodwork … Our only requirement is to be a resident of Benton County. I don’t get too intrusive—if they need it, it’s there.”
Asked to estimate the number of families/individuals he’s served this year, Duball is truly at a loss.
“I don’t have a clue how many we’ve helped—thousands? [We served] 3,500-5,000 meals during the month of August alone.”
The year began on a good note for Duball and the pantry.
They held their annual Valentine’s Day Dinner fundraiser just before COVID-19 upended everything, with plans to hold similar fundraisers throughout the year.
But then the world changed—schools shut down making the Biblical story of 'Jesus feeding the 5,000’ with loaves and fishes Duball’s daily reality—only it was bags of white bread and tins of tuna.
Five days a week from March until summer break, Duball’s little white church was a hub of activity as parents and caregivers lined up in their cars to pick up lunch and the following day’s breakfast for their children.
Duball said they handed out anywhere from 120-170 lunches each day.
“Helping Hands coordinated it … Teachers helped distribute, it was kind of emotional for them … Breakfast and lunch handed out as a package, nothing crazy, but at least it got [the students] by.”
The school lunch distribution proved to be merely a warm-up for what was to come in early August.
For about a week following the August 10 derecho—which tore through Atkins causing severe damage—people mostly worked to keep themselves afloat, Duball said.
“The first Sunday after the storm … we can’t have service in the church … so we broadcast a live sermon from the fire station.”
Duball began that sermon—which can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page—by saying, “We have quite a mess here and it’s about a forty-mile swath [of storm damage] just north of us and to the south of us.”
He then bowed his head in front of the damaged fire station and said a prayer for his community.
“All you had heard for a week was the whirring and chugging of generators,” Duball said of his decision to speak to the community. “[I thought] I’m going to write a sermon about getting together.”
Helping Hands soon moved its operation temporarily to the Atkins soccer pavilion and with help from the American Red Cross, area nonprofits and churches, as well as individuals, fed the community.
“We provided free meals, delivered meals to farmers … We moved 2.5 tons of food in two weeks.”
The church was damaged in the storm, Duball said. Three trees fell on the roof.
Duball’s own home was also damaged and his car wrecked.
“Our house lost power, which means our sump pump didn’t work, which means our basement flooded … [we got] mold all the way up the walls.”
Duball—like so many people across Benton County—is still working to repair the damage to his home.
“I don’t look back, don’t pity me. I’m here for a reason … there are so many other stories.”
One such story that only adds to the heartbreaking narrative of 2020 for Duball was losing Jim Luensman, a 43-year-old father and paramedic, to COVID-19 in late October.
Luensman was Duball’s neighbor.
“Every time I turned around, Jim was trying to get his boat out to go fishing,” Duball said with a smile.
“I was supposed to do their [Luensman and his fiancee’s] wedding.”
Instead, Pastor Duball officiated at his friend’s funeral.
“The whole thing went terribly wrong quickly for Jim.”
Duball said he is ready to close the books on 2020.
“We get new families at the pantry every week … I don’t even know who they are … more and more people need help. They’re underemployed, not getting the hours they need or hours being cut … They work at a restaurant but not getting as many hours. Or they’re using money to repair their homes, for medical expenses.”
Duball said he is seeing people at Helping Hands from all over the county including Keystone, Elberon, Urbana, Blairstown, Shellsburg, and Vinton.
But as tired as he is, Duball sees hope.
“Have faith. Better things are around the corner. I have to believe it.
“I have a granddaughter being born next year.”
The Helping Hands Food Pantry is always in need of support. Monetary donations can be sent to Atkins Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, 121 Main Avenue, Atkins, IA 52206.