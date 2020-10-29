Butterbeer Cookies

Ingredients:
1 box butter cake mix
2 eggs
½ c oil
2 Tbsp water
1 tsp cinnamon
½ c butterscotch bits
½ c English toffee bits
GLAZE
1 c powdered sugar
1 Tbsp vanilla
2 Tbsp French vanilla coffee creamer
Directions:
Mix the first seven ingredients by hand until batter is smooth and shiny.
Drop by tablespoon full onto parchment lined cookie sheets and bake for 10 minutes at 350. They usually will not look done at 10 minutes, but trust the timing. Pull them out and let them sit on a rack to cool and they will firm up and be fine.
Once cooled, make the icing. Drizzle over cooled cookies.