Butterscotch Mousse Parfait

A simple and delicious sweet treat without a load of calories.
Ingredients:
1 Fiber One™ 90 calorie chocolate peanut butter brownie
2 tablespoons whipped topping
1/2 fat-free, sugar-free butterscotch pudding - prepared
3 pretzel sticks
Steps:
Cut a chocolate peanut butter brownie into bite-sized pieces. Then, place half the brownie bites into the bottom of a parfait dish or juice glass, layering on a spoonful of butterscotch pudding and whipped topping. Repeat with another layer of each. Add pretzels and enjoy.