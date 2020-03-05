Once again, our annual Cabaret concert is just around the corner! We would like to invite you to join us for a wonderful night of music Friday, March 13th at the Vinton-Shellsburg High School Auditorium.
The VSHS bands and choirs have been working tirelessly since the start of the new year on music that is sure to provide you with a little extra skip in your step and a smile on your face. You will hear arrangements of songs by popular radio artists including Kacey Musgraves, Ed Sheeran, and Tina Turner. You'll hear songs from the stage including musical theater and opera. You'll hear messages of hope, perseverance, loss, peace, and some humor as well! In addition to the choirs and bands, there are special acts which showcase the talents of Emma Dickinson, Davia Herger, Eve Kisling, Lexi Miller, Alexis Rumelhart, and Andrew Wirth as well as a special performance by the entire percussion section.
Please contact Mr. Nick Waymire for more information at 319-436-5747 or nick.waymire@vscsd.org.