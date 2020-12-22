Cabbage and Potatoes

This is a quick and easy throw together main dish that is delicious, and the leftovers are great the next day for breakfast with a couple of eggs.
Cook time: 45 Min Prep time: 30 Min Serves: 8
Ingredients:
2 c cabbage, shredded
1 lb hot breakfast sausage
1 1/2 lb ham pieces
1 bunch green onions
1/4 c canola or vegetable oil
3 medium Russet potatoes
Directions:
1. Brown breakfast sausage and crumble.
2. Add ham pieces and diced green onions.
3. Dice 3 medium russet potatoes. Remove sausage, ham, and onions from the pan. Add diced potatoes to the skillet. Pour oil over ingredients. Cook until browned and potatoes are done.
4. Add sausage, ham, and onions back to the pan with the cooked potatoes and mix ingredients together.
5. Now shred green cabbage. Add to the skillet. Stir well to coat. Turn down heat and cover until wilted then serve.