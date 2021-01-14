Ingredients:
1½ lbs. lean hamburger
salt and pepper, to taste
garlic powder, to taste
1 Tbsp minced garlic
½ large onion finely chopped
1 medium head of cabbage chopped
1 loaf frozen bread dough thawed
Directions:
Cook the ground meat, onions, garlic, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Drain the meat and set aside.
While browning the meat chop up the cabbage. Then add cabbage to meat mixture and check seasonings to taste. Add about a half cup of water and let simmer on low until cabbage is tender.
Roll out dough on a floured surface into a rectangle. Cut dough into 12 squares large enough for a heaping ½ cup of the cabbage mixture.
Place ½ cup of filling in the center of one square of dough, fold up the corners and pinch to seal.
Place them on a large cookie sheet. Bake at 350°F for 30 to 35 minutes, till nice and golden brown.
Lightly brush tops of rolls with butter and serve fresh from the oven. These cabbage burgers will also freeze well for another game day.