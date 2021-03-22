VINTON – Although the current school year has weeks remaining, the calendar for the 2011-2022 school year for the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District was reviewed and approved during a school board meeting last week.
Students will begin school Monday, August 23, and the first two days of school will be half days. “This is a change from the preliminary calendar you reviewed at the February meeting,” Kyle Koeppen, VS Superintendent, told board members during the meeting. Due to the block scheduling, the decision for the two half days made for a smooth transition into the school year.
Koeppen reminded board members that a calendar committee “solicited input from both internal and external stakeholders, developed calendar options and then received more input from the stakeholders before submitting the final recommendation.”
The approved calendar continues the practice of early outs on Fridays and has some snow make-up days built into the schedule. “The committee worked to have students done in May,” he said.
School districts are required by law to either “develop a calendar based on a minimum of 180 days or 1090 hours,” Koeppen stated. “The recommendation has over 1141.48 hours and 180 student days. We will report to the state based on hours so that we have flexibility if needed with snow make-up days,” Koeppen added.
He added that there feedback from stakeholders in regard to how conferences had been scheduled in the past, so that was something that the committee looked at during the planning stages.
“I want to give a shout out to Louise Fleming,” Koeppen said. “She was involved and did a lot of work in the planning.”
In other business:
-Colin Carolus, VS Director of Building and Grounds, met with the board and provided some preliminary plans for work at the Karr Athletic Complex.
Carolus explained that he and Jim Struve, VS Athletic Director, were working on plans for a locker room type space for athletes who utilize the Complex.
“We are looking at putting the structure in the same spot where the shed was removed before the home stands,” Carolus explained to board members. The new building would act as a shelter for VA athletes and also as place to store equipment.
Carolus added that visiting athletes would then be able to use the building north of the football field, which in the past has been used by the home team. “This will give the visitors a place to go off the field rather than sitting in buses or at the end of a field,” he added. It would also provide shelter in case of inclement weather.
The building being planned is a post frame metal building. Koeppen told the board that Carolus and Struve were requesting to begin the process of requesting bids for the structure. The goal would be for construction to begin after the last home track meet and everything completed by August 1.
Board approval was given for Carolus to move ahead with the project.