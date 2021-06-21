VINTON — With suckers and licorice the Benton County Speedway “The Bullring” had 2,160 pounds of candy dropped on the dirt track Sunday, June 13.
The annual candy dash invites children under the age of 14 to step on the dirt track and pick up candy.
A total of 215 kids took about eight minutes to pick up all the candy from the track during the intermission of the evening’s races.
Following the candy dash of 2020, Christine Rublack, dash organizer, set her sights on beating the amount collected of 1,304 pounds.
“Speaking with Rick, Kim and Corey Dripps, track promoters, after last year’s event the idea of going for a world record’s of candy picked up a track was kicked around,” Rublack said.
While she tackled the job of getting the candy collected, the Dripps started the process of getting an event certified.
“Candy collection for 2021 started pretty much after the 2020 event,” Rublack explained. Getting donations of cash and candy along with shopping the after holiday sales, Rublack had piles of candy sitting around her home during the past several months.
Contact was made with the Guinness Book of World Records last year and forms needed to be filled out and submitted for the event to be considered for a world record.
Rublack explained the candy needed to be weighed on a certified scale with forms signed by witnesses and photos sent of the weigh in to the Guinness officials.
Because of travel restriction there were no Guinness officials on site for the actual event.
“We will be sending in all the documentation,” and should receive word before the end of the summer if a record was set.
“There were so many people who helped with all the steps along the way,” Rublack stated. “Everyone in the racing community, from the drivers and their families, sponsors and the fans in the stands were so supportive of this event,” she stated.
“This event is a success because of all the hard work and dedication that Christine has put in this past year,” Rick Dripps stated.