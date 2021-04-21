Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

Serves: 8 or more
Ingredients:
2 box Jiffy apple cinnamon muffin mix
2 eggs
½ c milk
¼ c cooking oil
1 can apple pie filling
²/³ c caramel ice cream topping
1 tsp cinnamon
chocolate syrup — optional
shredded coconut — optional
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Butter bottom and sides of a 13x9 baking pan.
2. In a large bowl, combine mixes, eggs, milk and oil. Stir together until well blended.
3. Fold in apple pie filling until well distributed.
4. Spread evenly in prepared pan.
5. Sprinkle generously with cinnamon.
6. Drizzle caramel topping over the entire cake. With a rubber spatula or butter knife, swirl caramel through the batter for a marble effect.
7. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until toothpick in center comes out clean. Serve warm.
8. If desired, garnish warm slices with a drizzle of caramel topping, chocolate sauce, or sprinkle of coconut (or all three).