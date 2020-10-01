Caramel Apple Crisp Bars

Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes Servings: 9
Ingredients:
For the bottom layer:
• ²/³ c flour
• ²/³ c rolled oats
• 1 tsp baking soda
• ½ tsp cinnamon
• pinch salt
• ½ c unsalted butter (1 stick), melted
• ½ c brown sugar, packed
For the caramel apple layer:
• 2 c apples, peeled, cored and diced
• 10 oz caramels
• ¼ c heavy cream
For the topping:
• ½ c flour
• ½ c rolled oats
• ½ c brown sugar
• ¼ tsp cinnamon
• ¼ c unsalted butter, melted
Directions:
For the bottom layer:
1. Mix the mixture of the flour, rolled oats, baking soda, cinnamon and salt into the mixture of the butter and brown sugar.
2. Press the mixture into the bottom of a greased (or foil or parchment paper lined) 8 inch square baking pan and bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 10 minutes.
For the caramel apple layer:
3. Meanwhile peel and dice the apples.
4. Melt the caramels into the cream in a small saucepan over medium heat and turn off the heat.
5. Sprinkle the apples onto the bottom layer and pour the melted caramel sauce over.
For the topping:
6. Mix everything, grab it by the handful, pressing it into large clumps, and loosely breaking them up as you sprinkle them onto the apples and caramel sauce in the pan.
7. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven until the top is lightly golden brown and the sides are bubbling, about 30 minutes.
8. Let cool, cut into bars and enjoy.