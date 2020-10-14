Caramel Chocolate Mud Hen Bars

Servings: 24 servings
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup butter
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 large egg
• 2 large eggs - separated
• 1 and 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup caramel bits
• 1 cup mini marshmallows
• 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
• 1 cup light brown sugar
Instructions
1. Spray a 9x13 inch baking pan with non-stick spray
2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F
3. Cream butter, sugar, 1 egg, egg yolks and vanilla until smooth.
4. Add flour, baking powder, and salt and mix until combined. Don't overmix.
5. Spread mixture in prepared pan.
6. Top with caramel bits, chocolate chips, and marshmallows.
7. Beat 2 egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold in brown sugar until no lumps remain.
8. Spoon egg white mixture over marshmallows.
9. Bake 30 to 35 minutes until browned on top and set in the center.
10. Cool before cutting.
11. Store in an airtight container after completely cooled.