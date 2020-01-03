Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Pie

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Bake: 35 min. + chilling YIELD: 8 servings.

Ingredients:

1 sheet refrigerated pie crust

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/4 cups chopped pecans

1 jar (12-1/4 ounces) caramel ice cream topping

Additional caramel ice cream topping, optional

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a 9-in. deep-dish pie plate or cast iron skillet with pastry. Trim and flute edges. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, 1 egg and vanilla until smooth. Spread into pastry shell; sprinkle with pecans.

2. In a small bowl, whisk remaining eggs; gradually whisk in caramel topping until blended. Pour slowly over pecans.

3. Bake 35-40 minutes or until lightly browned (loosely cover edges with foil after 20 minutes if pie crust browns too quickly). Cool on a wire rack 1 hour. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight before slicing. If desired, garnish with additional caramel ice cream topping.

Tags