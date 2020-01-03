Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Pie

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 15 min. Bake: 35 min. + chilling YIELD: 8 servings.
Ingredients:
1 sheet refrigerated pie crust
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
4 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/4 cups chopped pecans
1 jar (12-1/4 ounces) caramel ice cream topping
Additional caramel ice cream topping, optional
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°. Line a 9-in. deep-dish pie plate or cast iron skillet with pastry. Trim and flute edges. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, 1 egg and vanilla until smooth. Spread into pastry shell; sprinkle with pecans.
2. In a small bowl, whisk remaining eggs; gradually whisk in caramel topping until blended. Pour slowly over pecans.
3. Bake 35-40 minutes or until lightly browned (loosely cover edges with foil after 20 minutes if pie crust browns too quickly). Cool on a wire rack 1 hour. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight before slicing. If desired, garnish with additional caramel ice cream topping.