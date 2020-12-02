Caramel Stuffed Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:
1¼ c brown sugar packed
1 c powdered sugar
1 c salted butter at room temperature
¾ c vegetable oil
2 tsps vanilla extract
2 tbl water
2 large eggs at room temperature
6 c all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp cream of tartar
36 Kraft caramels
Directions:
1. Combine sugars, butter, oil, vanilla, and water in a mixer. Mix until smooth.
2. Add eggs and mix until just combined.
3. In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt, baking soda, and cream of tartar.
4. Gradually blend dry ingredients into wet ingredients.
5. Refrigerate the dough at least 30 minutes
6. Preheat oven to 350° F.
7. On a parchment or silicone lined cookie sheet, drop golf ball size balls of dough. Press to ¹/8 inch with a flat-bottom glass.
8. Unwrap caramels and microwave 15 to 20 seconds to soften.
9. Flatten caramels slightly and place on top of half of the cookies.
10. Top the caramels with the other half of the cookies you have pressed flat.
11. Slightly press edges to seal.
12. Bake 15 to 16 minutes or until edges are lightly browned and cookies are set.
13. Allow cookies to cool on the cookie sheet for 2 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely. Note — caramel center gets extremely hot and stays hot longer than the actual cookie. Be careful feeding warm cookies to kids