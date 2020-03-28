READLYN — Wilbert Huebner will celebrate his 100th birthday on April 17, 2020. He was born on that date in Readlyn, the son of William and Martha (Meyerhoff) Huebner and has always called Readlyn his home.
After serving in the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy during World War II, Wilbert returned to his hometown and married his sweetheart Irene Schroeder on Oct. 26, 1947 at Tripoli. He is a life-long Readlyn area farmer and also worked for the USPS as a rural letter carrier for several years.
Wilbert’s family also includes 3 sons, Dan (Bev) of Grinnell, Bruce of Readlyn, and Rick (Janet) of Readlyn, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, a planned open house and family dinner have been postponed, to be rescheduled at a later date.
At this time, Wilbert would love to hear from relatives, friends and neighbors. Persons may send birthday greetings and favorite memories to him at P.O. Box 207, Readlyn, IA 50668.